Will Taylor Swift attend the Super Bowl? Her concert tour schedule makes it tough

The NFL's most famous fan is going to have to hustle to make the Super Bowl.

Taylor Swift made it to playoff games in Kansas City, Buffalo and Baltimore to cheer on her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. She was there when the Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 in the AFC championship game to advance to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas on Feb. 11.

Super Bowl-bound Travis Kelce reunites with Taylor Swift@YahooSports pic.twitter.com/Y1A0HXAf83 — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) January 28, 2024

Making it to Las Vegas for the Super Bowl won't be so easy.

Swift is performing the fourth of four shows from her The Eras Tour in Tokyo on Saturday night before the Super Bowl. Logistically, Swift could make it from Japan in plenty of time.

Tokyo is 17 hours ahead of Las Vegas. Her show is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. in Tokyo. Her shows on that tour have typically run between three and four hours. If it ends at 10 p.m. in Tokyo, the time difference helps. That would be about 5 a.m. Saturday in Las Vegas.

It takes between 11 and 12 hours to fly from Tokyo to Las Vegas — Swift isn't flying commercial, so it's not like she's going through security and waiting at the gate — so physically making it to Las Vegas isn't a problem. She would theoretically arrive sometime on Saturday night. The game kicks off just after 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time on Sunday.

There's also a question of whether Swift will want to make the trip. It would be a grueling week for her. She has shows in Tokyo on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Jumping right on a plane after her fourth show in four days for a flight of maybe 12 hours back to the United States for a football game, just to fly back to Australia for a concert on the Friday after the Super Bowl, is a big ask.

But we know by now that Swift has made it to Chiefs games most of the season, and when she celebrates a big play by Kelce or any of his teammates, it usually makes the TV broadcast. That happened after Kelce scored against the Ravens on Sunday.

Swift was down on the field celebrating with Kelce after the game, giving him a big hug before the team accepted the AFC championship trophy.

We'll see if Swift decides to come back for the Super Bowl and cheer on Kelce. If she does, we know that CBS will find her during the broadcast.