WNBA Finals Game 2 live tracker: Liberty look to bounce back vs. Aces, how to watch, TV channel, injury updates

It took some time for the Las Vegas Aces to find their groove in Game 1 of the 2023 WNBA Finals. After trailing by three points at halftime on Sunday in Las Vegas, the Aces dominated the New York Liberty in the second half before eventually winning 99-82 to take a 1-0 series lead.

Now, it's time for the Liberty to prove they can bounce back. The Liberty guards struggled in Game 1, where Courtney Vandersloot and Sabrina Ionescu combined for just 17 points on 6-of-18 from the field. Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones both had strong performances during the team's losing effort in Game 1, however, and New York will again need consistent post play against the Aces' formidable lineup.

Game 2 tips off at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday (ESPN) at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas. Game 3 will be Sunday in New York.

Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, scores and updates as the Aces and Liberty square off in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals.