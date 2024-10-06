WNBA playoffs: Sun force decisive Game 5 in semifinal series vs. Lynx, winning 92–82

The Las Vegas Aces will have to wait one more game before their opponent in the 2024 WNBA Finals is determined.

The Connecticut Sun forced a decisive Game 5 in their playoff semifinal series, defeating the Minnesota Lynx 92–82 on Game 4 on Sunday. Game 5 is scheduled for Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

Tyasha Harris scored 20 points to lead the Sun, shooting 4-for-5 on her 3-pointers. Alyssa Thomas followed with 18 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists. DeWanna Bonner also had 18 points with eight rebounds, four assists and four steals. And DiJonai Carrington finished with 15 points.

Napheesa Collier followed up her 26-point, 11-rebound performance in Game 3 with 19 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Lynx. Natisha Heideman followed with 12 points, including a long three-pointer at the buzzer to end the first half.