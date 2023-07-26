Women's World Cup 2023 Day 7 recap: Japan and Spain advance out of Group C

Japan and Spain became the first two teams to advance to the knockout rounds of the Women’s World Cup.

Japan took down Costa Rica 2-0 overnight thanks to goals by Hikaru Naomoto and Alba Fujino within three minutes of each other.

Naomoto scored in the 25th minute and then Fujino followed that up with a goal in the 27th minute.

Hikaru Naomoto strikes first and puts Japan in front 1-0! 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/5BfCmKQAep — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 26, 2023

19-year-old Aoba Fujino finishes at the near post and scores her first FIFA Women's World Cup goal ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/SUl5izFtpb — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 26, 2023

Japan peppered the Costa Rica goal with 24 total shots and 12 on target. Costa Rica keeper Daniela Solera made 10 saves.

Costa Rica never really had a chance to get back into the game knowing that it needed a win to keep its advancement hopes alive. Spain beat Costa Rica to start the tournament and Costa Rica needed a result that it ultimately didn’t get.

Spain 5, Zambia 0

Spain blew out Zambia 5-0 immediately after Japan’s win to set up a winner-take-all game between the two teams on Monday.

The loss is Zambia’s second 5-0 defeat of the tournament and Zambia found itself down 2-0 to Spain within the first 15 minutes of the game.

Teresa Abelleira opened the scoring in the ninth minute and her goal was followed by Jennifer Hermoso’s first goal in the13th minute.

The lead stretched to three when Alba Redondo scored the first of her two goals in the 69th minute and Hermoso added her second a minute later.

Spain's 5 goals against Zambia is the most it has ever scored in a FIFA Women's World Cup match 🇪🇸



Rewatch all 5️⃣ of La Roja's historic goals ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/keLz94f0Vz — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 26, 2023

Spain had the ball for 75% of the game and had 22 total shots.

Spain currently sits atop group C with a +8 goal differential thanks to a 3-0 win over Costa Rica to start the tournament. Japan’s goal differential is at +7.

Zambia will play Costa Rica in its final game of the tournament. The loss to Spain came after the team’s pre-match news conference with coach Bruce Mwape was ended early because of numerous questions surrounding a sexual abuse investigation within women’s soccer in the country.

Mwape is reportedly among those who are being investigated. He has been the team’s coach since 2018.