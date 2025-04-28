Yahoo Sports AM: Anthony Edwards, giant slayer

Yahoo Sports AM is our daily newsletter that keeps you up to date on all things sports. Sign up here to get it every weekday morning.

🚨 Headlines

🏈 NFL back in DC: The Commanders have reached a $3 billion deal with the District of Columbia to build a new home at the site of their old home, RFK Stadium. A formal plan will be unveiled this morning, I'm told.

⚽️ Reds crowned champs: Liverpool clinched the Premier League title on Sunday following a 5-1 thrashing of Tottenham, which put them 15 points ahead of second-place Arsenal with four matches left. Watch the title-winning moment.

⚾️ 4-homer game: Diamondbacks slugger Eugenio Suárez became the 19th MLB player to hit four home runs in a single game. And he only needed four plate appearances to do it.

🏈 Prank caller revealed: Jax Ulbrich, son of Falcons DC Jeff Ulbrich, was behind the mean-spirited prank call Shedeur Sanders received during the NFL Draft.

🏁 Photo finish: Austin Cindric edged out Ryan Preece in a photo finish at Talladega, winning by 0.022 seconds to snap a 30-race winless streak.

🏀 Anthony Edwards: Giant slayer

Anthony Edwards scored 43 points on Sunday to lift the Timberwolves past the Lakers, 116-113, and put LeBron James and Luka Dončić on the brink of elimination.

Final line: 43 points (12-23 FG, 5-10 3PT, 14-17 FT), 9 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 block, 1 turnover in 44 minutes. Cue the highlights!

The giant slayer: A year after taking down Kevin Durant and Nikola Jokić in the playoffs, Edwards is threatening to send home two more future Hall of Famers. (He's still only 23, by the way, three years younger than Dončić.)

What he's saying: "Luka's probably the best young player in the game and Bron is the best player leaving the game, so I'm just trying to prove I belong," said Edwards, who has outplayed them both while leading Minnesota to a 3-1 series lead.

Edwards wants his respect, as not just a top young player, but the guy — the standard. And who are we to deny him. There's this glimmer in his eye when he talks, almost as if he knows a secret he's not willing to share — but he knows it'll be revealed in due time anyways.

Consider Edwards' approach here, seeing those two across the way. It was clear the Lakers stars were going for it, and the temptation, the urge to match them shot-for-shot had to be yearning inside those 23-year-old bones.

Instead, he lulled them to sleep before he pounced in the final period. He picked his spots, continuing his trend of facilitating without turning the ball over (six turnovers in four games), chased Dončić around, bodied up on James and yet had enough down the stretch to dominate.

🏀 More NBA Playoffs: Air Gordon stunned LA at the buzzer; Damian Lillard likely tore his Achilles; Refs missed a key call in Detroit's one-point loss to the Knicks; OKC completed the sweep; and more.

🏈 NFL Draft: Grades for every team

The 2025 NFL Draft will always be remembered for Shedeur Sanders' shocking slide. But 256 other picks were made during the three-day event. How'd your team do?

Every pick:Full round-by-round list

⛳️ Saigo wins first major, nearly drowns

Mao Saigo of Japan won the Chevron Championship on Sunday in a historic five-way playoff to claim her first LPGA major title. Then things turned scary.

Victory plunge gone wrong: It's tournament tradition for the champion to jump into the lake off the 18th green. So that's what Saigo did — only she can't swim and didn't realize the water was that deep.

What they're saying: "I thought I was going to drown," said Saigo, who struggled to tread water. "It was scary," added her caddie, who was part of a second wave of jumpers. "Every time I broke the surface, I got pulled under again. They were trying to grab someone."

Disaster averted: Thankfully, everyone made it back to dry land and Saigo was able to celebrate her victory (and $1.2 million payday) in a white robe and slippers, as is also tradition.

🇺🇸 America in photos

San Francisco — A Little League home run to win a Big League game? It happened Sunday at Oracle Park, where Giants outfielder Heliot Ramos scored on an error-filled, inside-the-park home run to walk off the Rangers.*

Denver — Gabriel Landeskog's comeback story hit a new high note on Saturday when the Avalanche captain scored for the first time in nearly three years to help Colorado beat Dallas and even the series.

Philadelphia — Thousands of athletes of all age ranges** descended on the University of Pennsylvania's Franklin Field this weekend for the 129th running of the Penn Relays.

Clemson, S.C. — The Savannah Bananas brought their traveling circus to Death Valley on Saturday, where they delighted a sold-out crowd of 81,000 people with their unique brand of baseball, entertainment and chaos.

*What they're saying: "Tell me you've seen that one before," said Giants announcer Duane Kuiper after Ramos' soft grounder turned into a game-winning home run. "Well, not since my oldest son was 10 years old," replied broadcast partner Mike Krukow.

**Must-see race: The Penn Relays had a 100m event for men ages 80 and older, and it was legitimately one of the best races of the weekend.

📺 Watchlist: 4 playoff games

The NBA and NHL playoffs continue tonight with three tightly-contested series — and one on the verge of a sweep.

🏀 NBA: Cavaliers (3-0) at Heat (7:30pm ET, TNT); Rockets (1-2) at Warriors (10pm, TNT)

🏒 NHL: Lightning (1-2) at Panthers (7pm, ESPN); Avalanche (2-2) at Stars (9:30pm, ESPN)

Pregame notes: The Warriors reportedly have "belief" that Jimmy Butler could return tonight … The away team has won all three games in the "Battle of Florida." Can Tampa make it four in a row?

⚽️ Soccer trivia

Premier League champion Liverpool have now won 20 top-flight English league titles, tied for the most of any club.

Question: Which other club has also won 20 top-flight titles?

Answer at the bottom.

🍿 Play of the weekend

The play:The first game-winning, buzzer-beating dunk in NBA postseason history

What happened: Aaron Gordon slammed home Nikola Jokić's errant 3-point attempt with a fraction of a fraction of a second remaining to stun the Clippers in Los Angeles and even the series.

Honorable Mention: ⚽️ Kevin Denkey's bicycle kick goal for Cincinnati … ⚾️ Jarren Duran steals home in Cleveland … 🏒 Frederik Andersen denies the Devils at the doorstep.

Trivia answer: Manchester United

