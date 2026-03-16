The network of 38,000 inexpensive US lakefront campsites you've probably never heard of

Ask most campers to name a federal campground system and they will say National Parks, maybe National Forests. Very few will say Army Corps of Engineers. That is a mistake. Outwander.com explains.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers operates the largest federal campground network in the country: 994 campgrounds across 226 lake projects in 37 states, with 38,552 individual campsites bookable through Recreation.gov. The average nightly rate, weighted by campsite count, is $20. Half of all USACE campgrounds price their cheapest sites under $20 per night. Nearly all of them sit on lakefront property with boat ramps, swimming areas, and fishing access.

The National Park Service gets 331.9 million recreation visits a year and wall-to-wall media coverage. The Corps gets north of 370 million visits and a fraction of the coverage.

How the Army Got Into the Campground Business

The Corps of Engineers didn't set out to become a recreation provider. Its core mission is building and maintaining dams, locks, and levees for flood control and navigation. But when you build over 600 dams across 43 states, you end up controlling a lot of shoreline. More than 55,000 miles of it.

Rather than leave that land idle, Congress authorized the Corps to develop recreation areas along its reservoirs starting in the 1940s. Today, those recreation areas include over 4,300 sites across 438 lake and river projects: campgrounds, day-use parks, boat ramps, marinas, and trails.

For context: The National Park Service manages roughly 27,000 campsites across its 63 parks. The Corps manages 38,552 on Recreation.gov alone, plus thousands more first-come-first-served sites that don't appear in the reservation system.

Why So Few People Know About This

There are three reasons a system this large stays invisible.

First, branding. "Army Corps of Engineers" sounds like a military outfit, not a recreation agency. Few people Google "Army Corps camping." They search for "lakeside camping near me" and get private campground ads.

Second, the Corps doesn't market. The NPS has a $3+ billion annual budget, a communications team, and national park designations that function as brand names. The Corps has project-level websites that look like they were built in 2004, because many of them were.

Third, there is no single front door. Each lake is managed by a regional district. There is no unified "Camp Corps" app, no centralized campaign, nothing equivalent to the NPS arrowhead. The closest thing to a hub is Recreation.gov, where USACE campgrounds show up alongside Forest Service, NPS, and BLM listings without standing out.

The result: 38,552 campsites priced below the market, with little brand awareness driving demand.

What You Get for $20 a Night

USACE campgrounds share more DNA with state parks than with private RV resorts. Expect roomy sites along a lake or river with electric hookups (and often water hookups), a fire ring, a picnic table, and access to basic but clean restroom and shower facilities. Most campgrounds include a dump station, a boat ramp, and a swimming beach. Some offer full hookups with sewer.

Here is how the pricing breaks down across 617 USACE campgrounds with published nightly rates on Recreation.gov:

Under $20/night: 307 campgrounds (49.8%)

$20 to $30/night: 247 campgrounds (40.0%)

$30 to $40/night: 49 campgrounds (7.9%)

Over $40/night: 14 campgrounds (2.3%)

The simple average across those 617 campgrounds is $22.98 per night.

For comparison, KOA's published rates for full-hookup sites at popular locations routinely top $75. A family spending 10 nights at USACE campgrounds instead of private campgrounds saves $390 to $470 on site fees alone.

Visitors aged 62 or older get a 50% discount at USACE campgrounds. The America the Beautiful Senior Pass ($80 lifetime) works at Corps sites the same way it works at national parks.

The 10 Best USACE Lakes for Camping

Outwander.com ranked all 226 USACE lake projects with campgrounds by total campsite count and cross-referenced user ratings, pricing, and campground density (how many separate campgrounds each lake offers).

A note on ratings: Lake-level ratings are averages of each campground's Recreation.gov score, weighted by review count. Across all 854 rated USACE campgrounds (172,368 total reviews), the system-wide weighted average is 4.43 out of 5 stars.

The top 10:

1. Greers Ferry Lake, Arkansas (13 campgrounds, 1,018 sites, avg $19/night, 4.3 rating)

A 31,000-acre lake in the Ozark foothills with clear water, striped bass fishing, and sites spread across 13 campgrounds on both the north and south shores. At $19 a night for 1,018 sites, it is the highest-capacity and lowest-cost combination in the system.

2. Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway, Mississippi/Alabama (22 campgrounds, 709 sites, avg $31/night, 4.7 rating)

The highest-rated project in the top 10. The Tenn-Tom is a 234-mile navigable waterway connecting the Tennessee and Mobile rivers, with 22 separate campgrounds strung along its length. The 4.7-star average across its campgrounds is the best of any USACE property with significant review volume.

3. Beaver Lake, Arkansas (11 campgrounds, 677 sites, avg $20/night, 4.0 rating)

Northwest Arkansas's anchor lake, popular with bass anglers and kayakers. War Eagle and Lost Bridge South fill fast; Prairie Creek and Horseshoe Bend offer more availability.

4. Table Rock Lake, Missouri/Arkansas (12 campgrounds, 657 sites, avg $18/night, 4.4 rating)

Twelve campgrounds near Branson with rates starting at $16. Baxter and Indian Point are the most popular; Aunts Creek and Big M draw fewer crowds.

5. Lake Texoma, Texas/Oklahoma (10 campgrounds, 640 sites, avg $16/night, 4.1 rating)

An 89,000-acre reservoir straddling the Texas-Oklahoma border, known for its striped bass fishery. Ten campgrounds, some with full hookups, at $16 per night on average.

6. Lake Shelbyville, Illinois (14 campgrounds, 555 sites, avg $17/night, 4.2 rating)

The most campground-dense lake in the system: 14 separate campgrounds around an 11,100-acre reservoir in central Illinois. Individual campsites run $16 to $18 per night. Easy access from both Springfield and Champaign.

7. Saylorville Lake, Iowa (11 campgrounds, 553 sites, avg $20/night, 4.5 rating)

Fifteen minutes north of Des Moines. Eleven campgrounds, a 50-mile trail system, and 553 sites within commuting distance of Iowa's capital. The textbook example of the USACE's proximity advantage.

8. Harry S. Truman Lake, Missouri (8 campgrounds, 533 sites, avg $14/night, 4.5 rating)

The cheapest option in the top 10 at $14 on average. A 55,000-acre reservoir in west-central Missouri-popular with crappie fisherman.

9. Tenkiller Ferry Lake, Oklahoma (6 campgrounds, 518 sites, avg $13/night, 4.1 rating)

Known locally as "Oklahoma's Clear Water Lake" for its visibility. Six campgrounds at $13 average.

10. Lake Sidney Lanier, Georgia (14 campgrounds, 508 sites, avg $26/night, 4.1 rating)

The Atlanta metro's go-to lake, 50 miles northeast of downtown. Rates are higher than the USACE average given the proximity to 6 million people, but still roughly half of private campground pricing in the same market.

The Geography: 37 States, Heavy in the Southeast and Midwest

The Corps campground footprint tilts toward the states where dam-building was most active: the Arkansas-Oklahoma-Texas triangle, the Great Plains, the Ohio River valley, and the Southeast.

The top 10 states by total campsites on Recreation.gov:

Arkansas: 5,081 campsites (115 campgrounds) Texas: 4,375 (95 campgrounds) Oklahoma: 4,254 (87 campgrounds) Missouri: 3,049 (56 campgrounds) Kansas: 2,575 (61 campgrounds) Georgia: 2,057 (70 campgrounds) Kentucky: 1,919 (51 campgrounds) Iowa: 1,901 (42 campgrounds) Illinois: 1,664 (42 campgrounds) Mississippi: 1,494 (70 campgrounds)

Note the gap between campground count and campsite count: Mississippi and Georgia tie for 4th in campgrounds (70 each) but rank 10th and 6th in campsites. Many of Mississippi's entries are small day-use areas or picnic shelters with one or two bookable units. Campsites are the more useful measure of actual camping capacity.

Eight states have no USACE campgrounds: Delaware, Hawaii, Maine, Nevada, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Utah, and Wyoming. The Corps Lakes Gateway lists recreation areas in 42 states total, but campgrounds cluster in the 37 states above.

Why the West is mostly missing: When Congress divided federal water management in the early 1900s, the Corps got jurisdiction over river systems east of the Rockies (flood control, navigation, hydropower). The Bureau of Reclamation got the 17 western states (irrigation, water supply, dam construction). Lake Powell, Lake Mead, Shasta Lake: those are all Bureau of Reclamation projects. The handful of Corps lakes out west, like Libby Dam in Montana and Lucky Peak in Idaho, are exceptions where the Corps built flood-control projects in Reclamation's territory.

Reclamation runs its own campground system: roughly 549 campgrounds with over 12,000 RV/trailer sites across those 17 western states. It is equally under-the-radar.

This geographic split fills a gap in the federal camping map. The NPS and Forest Service are strongest in the Mountain West and Pacific states. The Corps is strongest in the regions where NPS and USFS camping options are thinnest. If you live in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas, or Kentucky and want affordable federal campground access, the Corps is your primary option.

The Swap Guide: USACE Alternatives to Overcrowded National Parks

The Outwander National Park Overcrowding Index identified the parks with the highest visitor density per acre during peak months. Several of the most overcrowded parks have USACE campground alternatives within driving distance.

Instead of Hot Springs National Park (65.4 visitors/acre in June): Lake Ouachita, 20 miles west. Thirteen campgrounds, 381 sites on Arkansas's largest lake, 40,000 acres of clear water with scuba diving and island camping. $18/night.

Instead of Great Smoky Mountains (2.9 visitors/acre in October): Center Hill Lake, 80 miles east in Tennessee. Five campgrounds, 295 sites on a quiet 18,000-acre lake. Full hookups, $22/night.

Instead of Cuyahoga Valley (12.2 visitors/acre in July): Summersville Lake, 250 miles south in West Virginia. Crystal-clear water, cliff jumping, scuba diving, 4 campgrounds with 338 sites. $28/night.

Instead of Rocky Mountain National Park (3.8 visitors/acre in July): Chatfield Reservoir, 60 miles south near Denver. Corps-managed reservoir with RV hookups, boating, and mountain views. $28/night.

The trade-off: You are swapping a marquee national park experience for a lake. But if your goal is getting outdoors, parking your RV somewhere scenic, and not fighting for a reservation six months out, the Corps fills that gap at a fraction of the cost.

How to Find and Book USACE Campgrounds

All reservable USACE campgrounds are booked through Recreation.gov. Search for the lake name or browse the interactive map. You can filter by hookup type (electric, water, sewer), pull-through sites, pet-friendly sites, and ADA-accessible sites.

A few booking tips:

Reservation windows vary. Most USACE campgrounds open reservations six months in advance, but some open at 12 months. Check the specific campground page on Recreation.gov for its booking window.

First-come-first-served sites still exist. Not all USACE campgrounds require reservations. Many have a mix of reservable and walk-up sites.

Start at the Corps Lakes Gateway. The Corps Lakes Gateway lets you browse by state and lake, check which campgrounds are currently open, and find contact info for the ranger office. Use it to explore, then move to Recreation.gov to book.

Check satellite campgrounds. Big lakes like Greers Ferry (13 campgrounds) and Lake Shelbyville (14 campgrounds) have multiple camping areas. If the popular campground is booked, the one three miles down the shore often has openings.

Season dates matter. Most USACE campgrounds run from April through October. Some in the Deep South extend into November. Winter camping is limited.

RV-Specific Notes

USACE campgrounds are disproportionately RV-friendly compared to other federal camping options. Most sites include at least 30-amp electric, and many offer 50-amp. Water hookups are common. Pull-through sites are available at most larger campgrounds. Dump stations are standard.

A month of camping at USACE sites at $20/night runs $600 total, compared to $1,800+ at private campgrounds. For RVers doing extended trips, that math is hard to ignore.

The top Corps lakes for RV-equipped camping: Lake Texoma (TX/OK), Greers Ferry Lake (AR), Beaver Lake (AR), Saylorville Lake (IA), and J Percy Priest Lake (TN).

Methodology

This analysis used the Recreation.gov Search API to identify all campgrounds managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The query returned 994 USACE-operated campground listings as of February 2026. For each campground, we collected: name, location (state, city, GPS coordinates), total campsite count, user rating, number of ratings, parent lake or project name, and nightly price range.

Rankings: Lake project rankings sort by total campsites aggregated across all campgrounds at each lake. We chose campsites over a composite weighted score because it is the most concrete, verifiable metric.

Pricing: The $20.10 weighted average uses the minimum published nightly rate for each campground, weighted by campsite count (617 campgrounds, 37,078 sites). "Minimum rate" means the cheapest available site type, typically a basic electric site. Full-hookup and waterfront premium sites cost more. Group camps ($100-$240/night) and day-use shelters were excluded. Rates vary by season; treat these as baseline figures.

Ratings: Lake-level ratings average each campground's Recreation.gov user score, weighted by review count (854 campgrounds, 172,368 total reviews). Self-selection bias applies: campers who leave reviews skew toward strong opinions in either direction.

State coverage: The 42-state figure for recreation areas comes from the Corps Lakes Gateway (438 lake and river projects). The 37-state figure for campgrounds comes from Recreation.gov, covering only the subset with online reservations.

What this data does not include: First-come-first-served campgrounds not listed on Recreation.gov. The Corps operates an unknown number of walk-up-only campgrounds that don't appear in any centralized database. Our 994/38,552 numbers are a floor, not a ceiling. We also lack hookup-type breakdowns (electric vs. water vs. full) at scale; the Recreation.gov API does not expose this field in search results.

The NPS overcrowding comparison uses the Outwander National Park Overcrowding Index, which calculates peak-month visitor density per acre using 2024 NPS IRMA data.

Data sources:

- Recreation.gov Search API (campground listings, pricing, ratings, Feb 2026)

- Corps Lakes Gateway (state coverage, lake count, operational status)

- USACE Civil Works Recreation (aggregate recreation statistics)

- NPS IRMA Stats REST API (2024 monthly recreation visits, via Outwander Overcrowding Index)

This story was produced by outwander.com and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.