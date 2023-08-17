New investment money in Cumberland Island to reduce swine population, protecting nautral habitat

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — The National Park Service has announced that the Inflation Reduction Act will invest $760,000 in an effort to reduce the feral swine population on Cumberland Island.

The project’s main goal is to restore natural habitats and protect active species, such as Loggerhead sea turtles. By controlling the feral swine population on Cumberland Island, the protection of native plants and animals can be accomplished.

According to the National Park Service, feral swine populations disrupt natural ecosystems by damaging habitats, preying on native wildlife, and transmitting disease(s).

The money will focus on Cumberland Island’s feral swine management and the park’s ability to assist other National Park Service units in the area.

“The staff at Cumberland Island National Seashore have taken great strides in reducing the impacts of feral swine on native species and habitats, resulting in an almost 90 percent reduction in predation of Loggerhead sea turtle nests since 2002,” acting superintendent Steve Theus said. “This project will increase our efforts to protect Loggerhead turtles and other threatened species and habitats while allowing us to support nearby parks whose resources are suffering.”

In 2023, President Biden’s Investing in America, through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act, will provide $52 million to the National Park Service to fund projects throughout the county. This includes ecosystem resilience, restoration and environmental planning needs.

