Flames tear through assisted-living facility in Massachusetts, killing 9 and trapping residents

FALL RIVER, Mass. — (AP) — Flames roared through an assisted-living facility in Massachusetts, killing nine people and trapping residents inside, including some who were hanging out of windows screaming for help, authorities said Monday. At least 30 people were hurt.

Firefighters responded to the Gabriel House facility in Fall River at about 9:50 p.m. Sunday and were met with heavy smoke and flames at the front of the building, the state Department of Fire Services said in a news release. About 70 people live there.

The fire was out by Monday morning, and firefighters were able to rescue survivors. Many of those who were rescued were taken to hospitals in varying conditions.

Jarren Oldrid described the scene as “pretty terrifying” as he tried to figure out if his 67-year-old father, Steven Oldrid, was safe. He found him recovering from smoke inhalation at a hospital.

“It’s kind of just a whirlwind of trying to figure out what’s happening, how this could happen in such a major way,” he said.

The origin and cause of the fire were under investigation, state and local authorities said.

About 50 firefighters responded, including 30 who were off-duty. Five firefighters suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, authorities said.

“This is an unfathomable tragedy for the families involved and the Fall River community,” Fire Chief Jeffrey Bacon said.

He told reporters “multiple people were hanging out the windows looking to be rescued.” Family members who showed up said police were trying to break windows.

Joe Alves, who lives several houses down from the facility, said he was watching TV when he heard the wave of sirens and fire crews responding to the fire.

He said he saw officials pulling bodies and injured pets out of the building, with some pouring water bottles on burns.

“There were people in wheelchairs, a lot of people missing limbs, it was terrible,” he said, choking up slightly.

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey said she offered state assistance to the city’s mayor, and an investigation was underway.

“The fire at Gabriel House in Fall River is a tragedy. My heart goes out to those who are waking up to the most horrific news imaginable about their loved ones this morning,” Healey said in a statement. "I’m grateful to the firefighters and first responders whose heroic efforts saved lives.”

At a news conference, Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan said the building's owner was cooperating and that the building will soon be boarded up.

"We’ll do whatever we have to do to help these people,” Coogan said of the residents who will now be looking for a new home.

The Fall River Police Department said in a statement that officers entered the smoke-filled facility “without hesitation," breaking down doors and escorting residents to safety.

"Approximately a dozen non-ambulatory residents were physically carried out by our officers. Their bravery and quick action undoubtedly saved many lives,” the statement said.

Gabriel House opened in 1999 and has 100 units, according to Massachusetts Executive Office of Aging & Independence. An email was sent to an office spokesperson Monday morning seeking comment on the home's inspection records.

Email and phone messages also were left at Gabriel House. A worker at the scene declined to comment to an Associated Press reporter.

Fall River, which has about 94,000 people, is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southeast of Providence, Rhode Island.

Associated Press writer Kathy McCormack in Concord, New Hampshire, contributed to this report.

