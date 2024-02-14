Not feeling romantic? Celebrate Wanted Wednesday instead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is feeling the romance this Valentines Day.

“It’s not your typical type of wanted, but ladies, if he forgot to buy you flowers today, remember, you can buy your own several times over with the potential reward money if you leave us a tip with First Coast Crime Stoppers,” joked JSO in a press release.

If you recognize either of these two individuals, help JSO hold them accountable, and visit the Unsolved Crimes page.

Wanted Wednesday

