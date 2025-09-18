Nvidia to invest $5 billion in Intel; companies will work together on products for data centers, PCs

NEW YORK — (AP) — Chipmaker Nvidia announced a new partnership with semiconductor company Intel on Thursday.

Nvidia and Intel will team up to work on custom data center and personal computer products, Nvidia said in a press release.

Nvidia also said it's investing $5 billion in the common stock of Intel, which has been struggling. The deal is subject to regulatory approvals.

