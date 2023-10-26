Palatka man arrested of elderly abuse after attacking and choking his own mother

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla — On Monday, Bradford County Sheriff’s officers responded to a crime scene to find the front door of the residence open and the elderly victim lying on the floor crying.

Officers noticed the elderly woman was bleeding from scratches on her cheeks and helped her up to assess her injuries. She told officers that she and her son, 50-year-old Ronnie Norman, who lives with her, had gotten into an altercation.

Reports state that Ronnie had left a gun on the counter. The victim was on the phone with the sheriff’s office and advised Ronnie to give the gun back. At which point he attacked his mother and spit in her face.

The victim put her hands up in self defense, a sign he took as aggression and stated, “So you want to fight me?” Ronnie then approached the victim, grabbed her by the throat and started chocking her.

The victim was able to push Ronnie back briefly, but he then grabbed her by the face as she was trying to retreat through the back porch.

Ronnie then shoved her onto the porch railing before going back inside. When the victim opened the door to enter the house, Ronnie was holding the 12 gauge shot gun stating “I ought to blow your [expletive] brains out.”

The victim, in fear for her life, hid in her room and waited for police.

BCSO states that Ronnie fled the scene, but was shortly pulled over and detained by the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office. Police state that Ronnie smelled of alcohol and also stated that he never put his hands on his mother.

Ronnie is being held at the Bradford County Jail under the charges of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felony Battery.

