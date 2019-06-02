https://mediaweb.actionnewsjax.com/theme/images/placeholder-square.jpg
Toggle Photo Panel
$siteCallLetter AtlantaPHOTOS: JFRD responding to house fire on Carriann Cove Trail; multiple houses affected Close Gallery
PHOTOS: JFRD responding to house fire on Carriann Cove Trail; multiple houses affected
1 of 7
- Show Caption ( + )
Jacksonville Fire and Rescue said a fire broke out in a shed between two houses on Carriann Cove Trail Sunday.
- Show Caption ( + )
JFRD and the Florida State Fire Marshal responded to the fire.
- Show Caption ( + )
Neighbors said they heard an explosion as the fire broke out, which firefighters attributed to empty gas cans stored in the shed.
-
-
-
-