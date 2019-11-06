https://mediaweb.actionnewsjax.com/theme/images/placeholder-square.jpg
Toggle Photo Panel
$siteCallLetter AtlantaPhotos: Massive search for Taylor Williams, missing 5-year-old Jacksonville girl Close Gallery
Photos: Massive search for Taylor Williams, missing 5-year-old Jacksonville girl
1 of 11
- Show Caption ( + )
An Amber Alert has been issued for 5-year-old Taylor Williams from Jacksonville.
- Show Caption ( + )
More than 100 officers are searching for Taylor at two locations in Jacksonville.
- Show Caption ( + )
The girl was last seen on Ivy Street in the Brentwood area around midnight Wednesday.
- Show Caption ( + )
Taylor Rose Williams is three feet tall and 50 pounds. She was last seen wearing a purple shirt and pink pajama pants.
- Show Caption ( + )
Action News Jax has confirmed police are searching a second location off Palm Breeze Road in connection with Taylor's disappearance.
- Show Caption ( + )
This map shows the two locations where JSO is searching for the little girl.
- Show Caption ( + )
JSO is asking everyone to be on the lookout for Taylor. Call 904-630-0500 immediately with information.
-
-
-
-