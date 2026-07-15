Police arrest man who threatened to shoot Reform UK party leader Nigel Farage

LONDON — A man who threatened on social media in May to shoot Reform UK party leader Nigel Farage was arrested as concerns grow over the security of politicians following the killing of Ann Widdecombe, a former member of Parliament, London police said Wednesday.

The man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of sending threatening communications to a member of Parliament, the Metropolitan Police said.

“I am going to shoot you in the head if you win,” he allegedly told Farage on X, according to the Telegraph newspaper.

The July 8 killing of Widdecombe, who was a member of the anti-immigration Reform UK, has led the party to call for better protection of its members.

The suspect was held overnight and released on bail, police said.

Farage recently resigned his seat in Parliament over an investigation into an undeclared 5 million pound ($6.7 million) gift he received from a cryptocurrency billionaire.

Farage said the money was to pay for his personal security. He quit but is seeking re-election next month to the same seat to show he still has the support of the people. Opponents have criticized that as a ploy to dodge a parliamentary probe.

The death of Widdecombe at her rural home in southwest England has shaken the British political establishment, where she was long known for blunt-spoken socially conservative views opposing abortion and the expansion of LGBTQ+ rights.

The investigation into her death is being handled by counterterror police who took over after new evidence was discovered.

Devon and Cornwall Police have been criticized for originally saying the killing was not believed to be a terror-related crime and there was nothing to suggest it was politically motivated.

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