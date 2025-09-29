Police remain on scene at burned out Michigan church after shooting and fire leave 4 dead, 8 wounded

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. — (AP) — Police officers searched the charred ruins of a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sanctuary in Michigan on Monday, a day after a former Marine opened fire during a crowded service, killing at least four people and setting the building ablaze.

Eight others were wounded in the attack and authorities have said they were looking for more victims.

A silver pickup truck with two American flags mounted on its bed remained where it had smashed into the front brick wall of the church where hundreds had gathered in Grand Blanc Township, outside Flint, before the gunman got out and started shooting.

The attacker apparently used gas to start the fire and also had explosive devices but it wasn’t clear if he used them, said James Dier of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Authorities identified the shooter as Thomas Jacob Sanford, 40, of the neighboring town of Burton. The FBI is leading the investigation and considered it an “act of targeted violence,” said Ruben Coleman, a special agent in charge for the bureau.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said investigators were looking into how much planning went into the attack.

“From what I understand, based on my conversations with the FBI director, all they know right now is this was an individual who hated people of the Mormon faith,” she said Monday during an interview on Fox News Channel’s “Fox and Friends.”

Officers responding to a 911 call were at the church within 30 seconds, Police Chief William Renye told reporters. After the suspect left the church, two officers pursued him and “engaged in gunfire,” killing him about eight minutes later, the chief said.

Flames and smoke poured from the large church for hours before the blaze was extinguished. The fire gutted nearly all of the building, consuming its towering white steeple and sanctuary — only its outer walls and a few side rooms remained standing.

Two bodies were found during a search of the debris, and Renye said more victims could be found as searchers made their way through the entire church. One of the wounded people was in critical condition Sunday evening and the seven others were stable.

Renye said “some” people were unaccounted for, but he did not have an exact number.

The motive not yet clear

Investigators deployed a robot while searching Sanford’s residence but authorities did not say what they found or provide any additional details about him, including whether he had any connection to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, widely known as the Mormon church.

According to records released by the Marine Corps, Sanford served for four years during the early years of the global war on terror. He enlisted in 2004 and was discharged in 2008 at the rank of sergeant. During his enlistment, Sanford held two different job specialties that focused on vehicle operations and maintenance — neither of which are likely to have exposed him to any type of specialized explosives or munitions training.

He deployed once to Iraq for seven months and was awarded a Good Conduct Medal, indicating three years of service without any major infractions.

The shooting was the latest of many shooting attacks on houses of worship in the U.S. over the past 20 years, including one in August that killed two children during Mass at the Church of the Annunciation in Minneapolis.

It also was the second mass shooting in the U.S. in less than 24 hours. On Saturday night, a man in a boat opened fire on a crowd in Southport, North Carolina, killing three and injuring five.

President Donald Trump applauded the FBI for its response to the Michigan shooting in a social media post. Local authorities said the FBI was sending 100 agents to Grand Blanc Township, a community of roughly 40,000 people.

“PRAY for the victims, and their families. THIS EPIDEMIC OF VIOLENCE IN OUR COUNTRY MUST END, IMMEDIATELY!” Trump wrote.

The church building, circled by a parking lot and a large lawn, is near residential areas and a Jehovah’s Witness church.

The shooting occurred the morning after Russell M. Nelson, the oldest-ever president of the Utah-based faith, died at 101. The next president is expected to be Dallin H. Oaks, per church protocol.

“The church is in communication with local law enforcement as the investigation continues and as we receive updates on the condition of those affected,” spokesperson Doug Anderson said.

“Places of worship are meant to be sanctuaries of peacemaking, prayer and connection. We pray for peace and healing for all involved.”

The shooting's impact spread throughout the area

Grand Blanc Community Schools, representing over a dozen schools for students in preschool through high school, were closed Monday.

The day “will allow time for families to process and mourn this tragedy with their children and also allow the district and police to gain more insight into the details surrounding this event,” Superintendent Trevor Alward said in a letter. “This act of violence is reprehensible.”

About 100 people gathered for a prayer service Sunday evening at The River Church in Grand Blanc, a nondenominational Christian church about 5 miles (8 kilometers) from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Many bowed their heads and some cried softly. A few spoke their prayers aloud, asking for healing for the victims, the victims’ families and first responders.

“We live in days that are difficult and troubled, days that are weary and tiring,” said Pastor Chuck Lindsey, leading the congregation in prayer. “We’re exhausted by the evil, we’re exhausted by these things. But Lord, you are our refuge.”

Associated Press reporters Corey Williams in Grand Blanc Township, Michigan; Safiyah Riddle in Montgomery, Alabama; Sophia Tareen in Chicago; Konstantin Toropin in Washington; and Christopher Weber in Los Angeles contributed to this report.

