AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Tennessee's special congressional election

WASHINGTON — More than a dozen candidates will compete for their parties' nominations Tuesday to fill a vacant Tennessee congressional seat in the closely divided U.S. House.

The winners will face off in a Dec. 2 special election to replace Republican former U.S. Rep. Mark Green, who resigned in July to work in the private sector. The contest in the state's reliably Republican 7th Congressional District will likely temporarily pad the House GOP's narrow advantage in the chamber. A vacant seat in a heavily Democratic Houston-area district in Texas will be filled in November.

Among the 11 candidates seeking the Republican nomination are state Reps. Jody Barrett, Gino Bulso and Lee Reeves, former Tennessee Department of General Services Commissioner Matt Van Epps, who has Green's endorsement, and Montgomery County Commissioner Jason Knight. The field also includes health care industry businessman Mason Foley; real estate businessman Stewart Parks, who was pardoned by President Donald Trump for his actions at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021; and former state Senate policy analyst Tres Wittum, who previously lost GOP primaries against U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn in 2024 and U.S. Rep. Andy Ogles in 2022.

State Reps. Aftyn Behn, Vincent Dixie and Bo Mitchell and businessman Darden Copeland seek the Democratic nomination.

Van Epps led the Republican field in campaign contributions, with about $359,000 raised through mid-September. Reeves and Parks raised close to $270,000 each and Barrett nearly $242,000. Still, Van Epps was outspent by much of the field thanks to large loans several candidates made to their own campaigns. Bulso loaned nearly $494,000 to his campaign. Foley loaned his campaign $325,000, while Reeves loaned $300,000 to his committee and Parks loaned $67,000 to his.

Copeland raised the most in the Democratic contest, with about $335,000 in contributions and $100,000 loaned from the candidate. He had the bulk of his haul available to spend as of Sept. 17. By that point, Mitchell had raised about $203,000 for his campaign and had less than half of it remaining available to spend as the campaign entered its final stretch.

Most of the 7th District has elected only Republicans to Congress for more than a dozen years. The district also includes parts of heavily Democratic Davidson County, which is home to Nashville. The Nashville area once anchored a separate congressional district favorable to Democrats, but state Republicans redrew the lines in 2022 and divided Davidson County among the 7th and two neighboring Republican-friendly districts.

Trump carried the 7th District in 2024 with about 60% of the vote, compared with about 38% for then-Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee. Harris received nearly 68% of the vote in the 7th District’s portion of Davidson County, which comprised about 22% of the total district vote. Trump carried each of the remaining 13 counties with at least 59% of the vote.

Montgomery County made up about 24% of the district vote in the 2024 presidential race, the largest share of any county in the district.

Green was elected twice each under the old and new district boundaries. Under the old lines, he received between 67% and 70% of the vote. He won with 60% of the vote under the current lines in 2022 and 2024. He never ran in a competitive primary under the current boundaries.

Here’s a look at what to expect Tuesday:

Special primary day

The special primary in Tennessee’s 7th Congressional District will be held Tuesday. Polls in the district close at 7 p.m. local time, which is 8 p.m. ET. Although Tennessee is located in two time zones, the 7th District falls entirely within the Central time zone.

What’s on the ballot?

The AP will provide vote results and declare a winner in the special congressional primary.

Who gets to vote?

Tennessee does not register voters by party, which in other states usually means that any registered voter may choose to vote in any party's primary. A rarely enforced 1972 law says primary voters must be "affiliated with" or a "bona fide" member of a party to vote in that party's primary, and a 2023 law requires local elections officials to post signs at polling places saying so. But those terms aren't clearly defined. The law faced multiple legal challenges, but a federal court dismissed the complaint in 2024.

What do turnout and advance vote look like?

There were more than 469,000 registered voters in the 7th Congressional District in the August 2024 state primary. Turnout was about 7% of registered voters in the Republican U.S. House primary and about 5% in the Democratic primary. Both primaries were uncontested.

Among the 14 counties located either entirely or partly within the 7th District, about 58% of 2024 primary ballots were cast early by in-person or absentee voters.

As of Wednesday, nearly 15,000 Democratic primary ballots and nearly 16,000 Republican primary ballots had been cast before the special primary.

How long does vote-counting usually take?

In the 2024 general election, the AP first reported 7th District results at 8:03 p.m. ET from Perry County, three minutes after polls closed. The election night tabulation ended at 12:36 a.m. ET with more than 99% of total votes counted.

Are we there yet?

As of Tuesday, there will be 56 days until the Dec. 2 special election in the 7th District and 392 days until the 2026 midterm elections.

