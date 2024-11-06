AP Race Call: Kamala Harris wins New York

WASHINGTON — Vice President Kamala Harris won New York's presidential contest on Tuesday, picking up the state's 28 electoral votes. New York has now voted for the Democrat in every presidential contest since giving Ronald Reagan the nod in his landslide 1984 election. Former President Donald Trump has consistently struggled to gain traction in his home state, losing New York in each of his three runs for the White House. New York's electoral vote haul is the fourth richest, after California, Texas and Florida, but has one fewer vote than it did four years ago due to population shifts. The Associated Press declared Harris the winner at 9:00 p.m. EST.

