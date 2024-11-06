AP Race Call: Trahan wins Massachusetts U.S. House District 3

BOSTON — (AP) — Democratic Rep. Lori Trahan won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Massachusetts on Tuesday. Trahan was running unopposed for the state’s 3rd Congressional District, made up of 35 cities and towns including her hometown of Lowell. Trahan was first elected to the seat in 2018, coming out ahead after a crowded Democratic primary of 10 candidates and then winning the general election. Trahan serves on the House Committee on Energy and Commerce. In 2020, the House Ethics Committee cleared Trahan following an investigation into allegations of campaign finance violations.

