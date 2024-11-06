AP Race Call: Democrat Nellie Pou wins election to U.S. House in New Jersey's 9th Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Democrat Nellie Pou won election to a U.S. House seat representing New Jersey on Wednesday. Pou won the seat vacated by longtime Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr., who died earlier this year. She defeated Republican Billy Prempeh and two others. Pou is a longtime state legislator, serving in the Assembly from 1997 to 2011, then the state Senate from 2011 until now. The Associated Press declared Pou the winner at 1:47 p.m. EST.

