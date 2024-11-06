AP Race Call: Republican Randy Feenstra wins reelection to U.S. House in Iowa's 4th Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. Randy Feenstra won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Iowa on Tuesday. Feenstra will serve a fourth term in Congress. He represents Iowa's most reliably Republican district. The northwest quadrant, along with counties all along the western border, are sparsely populated and composed largely of farmland. Predominantly conservative and evangelical in faith, voters in the district have long supported incumbents; Feenstra is only the third person to represent the district since 2002. The Associated Press declared Feenstra the winner at 10:45 p.m. EST.

