AP Race Call: Democrat Valerie Foushee wins reelection to U.S. House in North Carolina's 4th Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Democratic Rep. Valerie Foushee won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing North Carolina on Tuesday. Foushee was elected to a second term, defeating Republican Eric Blankenburg and a Libertarian candidate in the 4th Congressional District, which includes the overwhelmingly Democratic communities of Chapel Hill and Durham. In 2023, she succeeded veteran Rep. David Price, who had been on the congressional ballot continuously from 1986 through 2020. Foushee is a former police department administrator who served on a local school board, a county commission and in the General Assembly. She serves on House transportation and science committees. The Associated Press declared Foushee the winner at 8:23 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.