AP Race Call: Republican Steve Womack wins reelection to U.S. House in Arkansas' 3rd Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. Steve Womack won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Arkansas on Tuesday. He defeated Democrat Caitlin Draper. Womack, the former mayor of Rogers, Arkansas, was first elected to the U.S. House in 2010. His district covers northwest Arkansas, including the University of Arkansas' flagship campus in Fayetteville, and the headquarters of Walmart and Tyson Foods. Republicans have held the seat since 1967. Womack is a former chair of the House Budget Committee and is a senior member of the House Appropriations Committee. The Associated Press declared Womack the winner at 10:36 p.m. EST.

