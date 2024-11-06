AP Race Call: Republican Beth Van Duyne wins reelection to U.S. House in Texas' 24th Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. Beth Van Duyne won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Texas on Tuesday. The former mayor of the Dallas suburb of Irving won her third term in Congress. The hard-charging conservative has been a fierce critic of the Biden administration over immigration. Earlier this year she took out a newspaper ad urging police officers in New York to move to Texas. And she joined state Attorney General Ken Paxton in 2022 in suing the federal government to end pandemic mask mandates for airline travelers. The Associated Press declared Van Duyne the winner at 8:15 p.m. EST.

