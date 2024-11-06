AP Race Call: Republican Derrick Van Orden wins reelection to U.S. House in Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. Derrick Van Orden won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Wisconsin on Wednesday. Van Orden was on the Capitol grounds during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and is one of Donald Trump's most vocal supporters. He defeated Democratic challenger Rebecca Cooke, a former Democratic fundraiser. Van Orden flipped the seat in 2022 after it had been held by Democrats since 1996. The Associated Press declared Van Orden the winner at 12:10 p.m. EST.

