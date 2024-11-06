AP Race Call: Republican Mike Flood wins reelection to U.S. House in Nebraska's 1st Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. Mike Flood won reelection to the U.S. House seat representing Nebraska's capital city and surrounding areas on Wednesday. He defeated Democrat and former legislative colleague Carol Blood. Flood was first elected to the seat in a June 2022 special election to replace former GOP Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, who resigned in the wake of a criminal case accusing him of lying to federal agents. Flood took a more conservative tack in this campaign than in previous ones, ramping up his support of former President Donald Trump and accusing Democrats of causing an immigration crisis. The Associated Press declared Flood the winner at 12:35 a.m. EST.

