AP Race Call: Republican Brad Finstad wins reelection to U.S. House in Minnesota's 1st Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. Brad Finstad won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Minnesota on Tuesday. The New Ulm native was running for his second full term in Minnesota's 1st Congressional District. Finstad served as state director for USDA Rural Development during President Donald Trump's administration. He won a special election in August 2022 to fill the seat of the late Republican Rep. Jim Hagedorn and went on to win a full term that November. His Democratic opponent was Rachel Bohman, a Rochester native who previously served as elections chief in Hennepin County. The Associated Press declared Finstad the winner at 11:42 p.m. EST.

