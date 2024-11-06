AP Race Call: Republican Kat Cammack wins reelection to U.S. House in Florida's 3rd Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. Kat Cammack won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Florida on Tuesday. She has represented the 3rd District, which includes north-central Florida and University of Florida's home Gainesville, since 2021. Prior to her election, she served as deputy chief of staff to her predecessor, former Rep. Ted Yoho, who held the seat for four terms. Cammack defeated Democrat Tom Wells, an engineer. The Associated Press declared Cammack the winner at 7:42 p.m. EST.

