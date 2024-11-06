AP Race Call: Republican Jen Kiggans wins reelection to U.S. House in Virginia's 2nd Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. Jen Kiggans won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Virginia on Wednesday, defeating Democratic challenger Missy Cotter Smasal. Both women had served in the U.S. Navy: Kiggans is a former Navy helicopter pilot, and Cotter Smasal was a surface warfare officer. Virginia's 2nd District is home to Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach and is adjacent to the country's largest naval base in Norfolk. Democrat Joe Biden narrowly carried the district in 2020. Kiggans defeated Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria in 2022 after redistricting made the seat slightly more favorable to the GOP. The Associated Press declared Kiggans the winner at 5:28 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.