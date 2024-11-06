AP Race Call: Democrat Sheldon Whitehouse wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Rhode Island

WASHINGTON — Democratic U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse won reelection to a U.S. Senate seat in Rhode Island on Tuesday. Whitehouse won a fourth term by defeating Patricia Morgan, a Republican state representative who served as the state's first female minority leader. Whitehouse, who served as Rhode Island's U.S. Attorney and state attorney general before being elected in 2006, has long championed efforts to combat climate change and worked to protect Medicare and Social Security benefits. More recently, he has fought to reduce health care costs, reform the Supreme Court and remove dark money from elections. The Associated Press declared Whitehouse the winner at 8:00 p.m. EST.

