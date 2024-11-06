AP Race Call: Republican Trent Kelly wins reelection to U.S. House in Mississippi's 1st Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. Trent Kelly won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Mississippi on Tuesday. Kelly defeated a Democratic challenger, businesswoman Dianne Dodson Black, in a rematch of the 2022 election in northern Mississippi's 1st District. Kelly is a former district attorney and has been in the House since winning a 2015 special election. Kelly is a major general in the Mississippi Army National Guard and deployed twice to Iraq. He is a member of the House Armed Services Committee, the House Agriculture Committee and the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. The Associated Press declared Kelly the winner at 9:59 p.m. EST.

