AP Race Call: Republican Carol Miller wins reelection to U.S. House in West Virginia's 1st Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. Carol Miller won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing West Virginia on Tuesday. Miller defeated a Democrat and an independent candidate to earn her fourth term. She's just the third woman from West Virginia elected to Congress. The state hasn't sent a Democrat to the U.S. House since 2012. It's one of only two states where former President Donald Trump won every county in 2016 and in 2020. Miller's district includes the southern part of West Virginia. She previously served six terms in the state House of Delegates. The Associated Press declared Miller the winner at 8:36 p.m. EST.

