  • AP Top Political News at 8:11 a.m. EST

    Updated:

    Ivanka Trump: Whistleblower's motives more important than ID

    The words Trump had to hear: Investigations, Biden, Clinton

    House impeachment inquiry becomes teachable moment across US

    Bloomberg opens door to a 2020 Democratic presidential bid

    Top US diplomat struggles to shrug off impeachment inquiry

    Anonymous book describes volatile, incompetent Trump

    Sessions, an Alabama icon, faces uncertain path to Senate

    Mulvaney gets his subpoena from House Democrats in probe

    Trump campaign launching black outreach effort for 2020

    Interior proposes coveted deal to ex-client of agency head

    Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories