  • AP Top Political News at 12:34 p.m. EDT

    Updated:

    Trump meets queen, escalates feud with London mayor

    The Latest: Trump didn't fistbump the queen

    The Latest: Chipotle says tariffs could increase costs $15M

    Presidential hopeful Castro proposes vast change in policing

    2020 hopeful Cory Booker rolls out Iowa steering committee

    2020 Democrats grapple with California's electoral buzz saw

    Impeachment hangs over Trump, top Dems want public support

    Supreme Court won't get involved in Prophet Muhammad ad case

    US, Mexico officials to begin talks over tariffs, border

    FDA food testing finds contamination by 'forever chemicals'

    Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories