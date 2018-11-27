  • AP Top Political News at 11:20 a.m. EST

    Mueller accuses Manafort of breaking plea agreement by lying

    Trump rejects key conclusion of US government climate report

    Trump sticks with old playbook in return to campaign trail

    Looking ahead, Democrats jockey to be Pelosi's heir apparent

    The Latest: Coliseum decked out in Christmas decor for Trump

    Trump backs use of 'very safe' tear gas on crowd of migrants

    Associate of Trump confidant Stone says he'll reject plea

    Abrams, Gillum oppose Trump judicial pick in North Carolina

    Last US Senate race of midterms up for vote in Mississippi

    Woman describes torture, beatings in Chinese detention camp

