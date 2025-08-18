Back in the Oval Office, Zelenskyy wears a blazer and Trump doesn't shout

WASHINGTON — (AP) — It was only a few months ago that U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy last met in the Oval Office, but Monday's face-to-face between the two leaders looked markedly different.

For much of their February exchange, during which Trump and Vice President JD Vance blasted Zelenskyy as "disrespectful" and warned about future American support for his country, Zelenskyy crossed his arms and looked askance at the U.S. leaders. The presidents often spoke over each other, also gesturing disagreement. A conservative reporter, Brian Glenn, even asked Zelenskyy why he wasn't wearing a suit.

Monday’s meeting was rounded out with more smiles and pleasantries between Trump and Zelenskyy, as well as agreement on some points regarding Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine. Both men largely sat with their hands clasped in their laps, affably fielding questions from reporters. And Glenn, when called upon by the Republican U.S. president to speak, complimented Zelensky, saying, “You look fabulous in that suit.”

Trump chimed in right after: “I said the same thing!”

