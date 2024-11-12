Blinken is heading to Europe for urgent talks on Ukraine after Trump's election

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken is heading to Europe for urgent meetings on Ukraine with NATO and European Union officials following last week's U.S. presidential election and the return of Donald Trump to the White House in January.

The State Department will hold talks in Brussels on Wednesday on how to boost support for Ukraine as President-elect Trump has suggested U.S. military assistance to the country fighting off Russia's invasion could be severely curtailed after he takes office.

After less than a day in Brussels, Blinken will fly to Peru and Brazil to join outgoing President Joe Biden at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum and a summit of leaders from the Group of 20 top economies.

