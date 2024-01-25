Bobbi Barrasso, wife of Wyoming U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, has died after a fight with brain cancer

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — (AP) — Bobbi Barrasso, a former U.S. Senate staffer and the wife of Republican Sen. John Barrasso, has died after a two-year struggle with brain cancer. She was 70.

She died Wednesday at her home in Casper, her husband's office announced Thursday.

“In addition to being a devoted wife and mother, Bobbi was a leader, fierce advocate for Wyoming and friend to everyone she met. We miss her dearly,” John Barrasso said in a statement.

A breast cancer survivor, Bobbi Barrasso was a friend of U.S. presidents and other world leaders, and a civic leader in Casper, Wyoming's second-largest city.

She was chairperson of the Wyoming Symphony Orchestra board and organized concerts. She previously served as assistant director of the Wyoming Heritage Society and Foundation.

Bobbi Barrasso was state director for Wyoming Sen. Craig Thomas, a Republican, until his death in 2007. John Barrasso, then a state senator, was appointed to replace Thomas.

John and Bobbi Barrasso married on Jan. 1, 2008.

Barrasso was born in Thermopolis, Wyoming, on July 20, 1953, and grew up there. She graduated from the University of Wyoming and the university’s law school.

Barrasso worked on U.S. Sen. Malcolm Wallop’s staff in Washington, D.C., for five years, then managed the successful campaign of state Treasurer Stan Smith.

She is survived by her husband, daughter and a brother. Services will be at 11 a.m. Feb. 3 at Highland Park Community Church in Casper.

