Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp won’t run for US Senate seat in 2026 against Democrat Jon Ossoff

ATLANTA — (AP) — Brian Kemp, Georgia’s Republican governor, announced Monday that he’s not running for U.S. Senate in 2026 against Democratic incumbent Jon Ossoff.

Kemp, who will leave the governor’s chair in 2027 after eight years due to term limits, has long been at the top of the GOP’s wish list to challenge Ossoff, whom Republican leaders have made their biggest target in next year’s midterm elections. His decision not to run will likely result in a competitive primary among candidates who have never won a top statewide race.

“I spoke with President Trump and Senate leadership earlier today and expressed my commitment to work alongside them to ensure we have a strong Republican nominee who can win next November, and ultimately be a conservative voice in the US Senate who will put hardworking Georgians first,” Kemp said in a statement.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.