How Trump's impeachment differs from a criminal trial

SENATE TRIAL: The jury pool here is already preordained under the Constitution and neither side gets any say in who gets to hear the case. The 100 senators who make up the chamber will decide the case, invariably bringing their own partisan leanings toward one side or the other. They're not required to check any political prejudices or biases at the door — nor will they. They're also not impassive observers, carrying the power on a majority vote to approve rules or even dismiss the charges.