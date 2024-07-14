The Latest: Trump whisked from stage following apparent assassination attempt

Donald Trump's campaign says he is "fine" after being whisked off the stage at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania after what law enforcement officials are treating as an apparent assassination attempt.

A statement says “President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act.” It adds that “he is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow.”

President Joe Biden said “everybody must condemn” the attack. “There’s no place in America for this type of violence,” he said. “It’s sick. It’s sick.”

The former president and presumptive Republican nominee was showing off a chart of border crossing numbers during his last rally before the Republican National Convention opens Monday when bangs started ringing through the crowd.

Trump could be seen reaching with his right hand toward his neck. There appeared to be blood on his face.

In a sign of how important Pennsylvania is for both parties, Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, and first lady Jill Biden were all campaigning in the state Saturday.

Biden met virtually with members of the two largest Democratic caucuses on Capitol Hill as he looks to rebuild momentum for his reelection campaign, even as the number of Democrats calling for him to step aside increases.

Follow the AP's Election-2024 coverage at: https://apnews.com/hub/election-2024

The Latest:

Secret Service says 1 spectator killed, 2 critically injured after attacker fired ‘multiple shots’ at Trump rally

Multiple shots were fired toward the stage by a shooter at Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania, the Secret Service said, leaving one spectator dead and two critically injured.

The agency said the shooter fired from “an elevated position outside the rally venue.” Agents “neutralized” the shooter, who is now dead. The agency repeated that Trump is “safe” and is being evaluated.

Trump says his ear was hit by a bullet, nothing yet known about shooter

In a social media post, Trump said he was “shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear.”

He wrote on his Truth Social platform that he “knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!”

Trump also thanked the Secret Service and other law endorsement for their “rapid response.” And he extended condolences “to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured.”

“It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead,” he said.

Another rally attendee was taken to the hospital, prosecutor tells CNN

Butler County District Attorney Richard Goldinger told CNN that in addition to the spectator who was killed, another attendee was taken to a local hospital and in serious condition.

“The shooter is dead,” Goldinger said.

He said the shooter was outside the rally grounds, but he didn’t give additional information about where.

“Quite frankly I don’t know how he would have gotten to the location where he was, but he was outside the grounds, and I think that’s something that we’re going to have to figure out — how he got there,” Goldinger told CNN.

More reactions

Vice President Kamala Harris: “Doug and I are relieved that he is not seriously injured. We are praying for him, his family, and all those who have been injured and impacted by this senseless shooting. ... We must all condemn this abhorrent act and do our part to ensure that it does not lead to more violence.”

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell: “Tonight, all Americans are grateful that President Trump appears to be fine after a despicable attack on a peaceful rally. Violence has no place in our politics.”

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s office: “We are shocked by the scenes at President Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania. We condemn all forms of political violence in the strongest terms and we send our best wishes to President Trump and his family at this time.”

Nikki Haley, Republican former South Carolina governor and United Nations ambassador: “This should horrify every freedom loving American,” and “Violence against presidential candidates must never be normalized.”

Democratic Massachusetts U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren: “Political violence is wrong and I condemn it. I hope everyone who attended the rally is ok and I am glad the former president is safe.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican: “Thank God President Trump seems to be okay. Just another reminder of the times in which we live. We need to pray fervently for anyone who may have been injured at the rally.”

Former President Bill Clinton: “Violence has no place in America, especially in our political process. Hillary and I are thankful that President Trump is safe, heartbroken for all those affected by the attack at today’s rally in Pennsylvania, and grateful for the swift action of the U.S. Secret Service.”

Former Democratic Vice President Al Gore: The country “must join together to wholeheartedly and unequivocally condemn political violence,” and “the former president and those affected today are in my prayers.”

Democratic Mayor Cavalier Johnson of Milwaukee, which is hosting the upcoming Republican National Convention: .“No one should be shot — not like this. Not kids, not churchgoers, and not a candidate for President of the United States,” Johnson, a Democrat, said. “We must demand peace, whether it is in the political sphere or in homes and neighborhoods everywhere.”

Biden says ‘everybody must condemn’ attack at Trump rally

“There’s no place in America for this type of violence,” Biden said. “It’s sick. It’s sick.”

The president said “everybody must condemn” the attack, he is relieved that Trump is reportedly “doing well” and he hopes to speak with his 2024 presidential rival soon.

Biden said he was waiting for additional information before formally calling the attack an attempted assassination. “I have an opinion, but i don’t have any facts,” he told reporters, pledging to provide updates as he learns more.

The president also pledged to update the public later on whether they speak as well as additional details about the investigation.

Son says Trump “in great spirits”

Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., said he just spoke to his father on the phone and “he is in great spirits.”

“He will never stop fighting to save America, no matter what the radical left throws at him,” Trump Jr. said in a statement.

Biden to deliver remarks to nation after apparent assassination attempt on Trump

Biden will be delivering remarks from the White House’s emergency briefing room in Rehoboth Beach, Del., which is set up whenever the president travels to allow him to deliver remarks to the country in a matter of minutes.

Shooter was outside Trump rally, and was killed by Secret Service, law enforcement officials say

Two officials spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing investigation. They said the shooter was not an attendee at the rally and was killed by U.S. Secret Service agents.

More condemnations of political violence

Former President Barack Obama said in a statement that “There is absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy.” He added that while details were still scarce, “we should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn’t seriously hurt, and use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics.”

“As one whose family has been the victim of political violence, I know firsthand that political violence of any kind has no place in our society,” former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said. “I thank God that former President Trump is safe. As we learn more details about this horrifying incident, let us pray that all those in attendance at the former President’s rally today are unharmed.”

House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries said on the social platform X that his thoughts and prayers are with former President Trump. “I am thankful for the decisive law enforcement response,” he said. “America is a democracy. Political violence of any kind is never acceptable.”

Shooting at Trump rally is being investigated as attempted assassination of ex-president, officials say

The shooting at former President Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania is being investigated as an attempted assassination of the former president and presumptive Republican nominee, law enforcement officials say.

Two officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing investigation.

Condemnations of political violence

Former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords, who was shot in the head in 2011 while at a meeting with her constituents, released a statement saying “Political violence is terrifying. I know.”

“I’m holding former president Trump, and all those affected by today’s indefensible act of violence in my heart,” the Democrat said. “Political violence is un-American and is never acceptable — never.”

Similar statements are coming from other officials, including President George W. Bush, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and House Speaker Mike Johnson.

In New York, a spokesperson for New York Mayor Eric Adams said that out of “an abundance of caution,” police increased their presence across the city including at Trump Tower and 40 Wall Street.

"While we are surging these resources, we want to be very clear that we see no nexus to NYC at this time," Fabien Levy said on the social platformX.

How it happened

As Trump was talking, a popping sound was heard, and the former president put his right hand up to his right ear. People in the stands behind him appeared shocked.

Trump appeared to lower himself behind the lectern and the sounds — apparent gunshots — continued as Secret Service agents rushed the stage.

Trump’s microphone picked up the sound of people yelling “Get down, get down, get down” while at least three agents piled on top of him.

The apparent gunshot sound was heard again several times while agents were on him. People in the crowd screamed.

Someone’s voice was heard through the microphone asking “Are we good?” Secret Service agents in tactical gear stood on the stage, some looking out to the crowd.

A voice was heard saying, “Shooter’s down.” Then a voice said, “We’re clear” and “Let’s move.”

Agents stood up, surrounding Trump. As they moved with him off the stage, Trump lifted his right arm and fist into the air. Blood was seen on the right side of his face.

Shooter dead and rally attendee killed at Trump event in Pennsylvania, prosecutor tells AP

Butler County district attorney Richard Goldinger said in a phone interview that the suspected gunman was dead and at least one rally attendee was killed.

Pennsylvania GOP candidate describes sudden shots, blood

Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidate Dave McCormick, who was sitting in the front row, told Politico that it appeared someone behind him was shot.

“All the sudden shots started to crack, someone behind me appears to have been shot,” McCormick said. “There’s lots of blood, and then the Secret Service were all over President Trump.”

Trump, as a former president, retains Secret Service protection for life under federal law. As the presumptive Republican nominee who is frequently in the public eye, he received added protective assets.

Biden gets updated briefing. ATF says rally incident is “a top priority.”

President Joe Biden received an updated briefing on the incident at the Trump rally from Kimberly Cheatle, the director of the United States Secretary Service, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and White House homeland security adviser Liz Sherwood-Randall.

The Bureau of Alcoholo, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives issued a statement: “ATF is responding to assist the U.S. Secret Service and other law enforcement partners. This is a top priority. We have no further comment at this time.”

Prayers and concerns from allies and rivals alike

North Dakota Sen. Doug Burgum, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio and Ohio Sen. JD Vance, the three men on Trump's shortlist for vice president, all quickly sent out statements expressing concern for the former president.

Rubio shared an image taken as Trump was escorted off stage with his fist in the air and a streak of blood on his face along with the words, “God protected President Trump.”

“I am horrified by what happened at the Trump rally in Pennsylvania and relieved that former President Trump is safe. Political violence has no place in our country,” said Sen. Chuck Schumer in a statement.

“We should all condemn what happened today and I am hoping for the health of the former president and everyone else at the rally,” Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy posted on the social platform X.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said in a post on X that his “thoughts and prayers are with former President Trump” and expressed thanks “for the decisive law enforcement response.”

Trump’s new eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., posted a photo of Trump, his first raised and his face bloody in front of an American flag, with the words: “He’ll never stop fighting to Save America ” on the social platform X.

Trump says he is ‘fine’ in statement and says he is being checked at a medical facility

Donald Trump’s campaign said in a statement that he was “fine” after being whisked off the stage at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania after apparent gunshots rang through the crowd.

“President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act,” spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement. “He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow.”

The former president and presumptive Republican nominee was showing off a chart of border crossing numbers during his last rally before the Republican National Convention opens Monday when bangs started ringing through the crowd. Trump could be seen reaching with his right hand toward his neck. There appeared to be blood on his face.

He quickly ducked behind the riser as agents from his protective detail rushed the stage and screams were heard in the crowd of several thousand people. The bangs continued as agents tended to him on stage.

The crowd cheered as he got back up and pumped his fist.

His motorcade has since left the venue. His condition was not immediately known.

Donald Trump whisked off stage in Pennsylvania after apparent gunshots rang through the crowd

Donald Trump was whisked off the stage at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania after apparent gunshots rang through the crowd.

Trump was showing off a chart of border crossing numbers when bangs started ringing through the crowd. Trump could be seen reaching with his right hand toward his neck. There appeared to be blood on his face.

He quickly ducked behind the riser as agents from his protective detail rushed the stage and screams rang out from the crowd. The bangs continued as agents tended to him on stage.

The crowd cheered as he got back up and pumped his fist.

His motorcade has left the venue. His condition was not immediately known.

Police began vacating the fairgrounds shortly after Trump left the stage.

The U.S. Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies did not immediately respond to messages.

Leaving Mass in Rehoboth Beach, President Joe Biden simply responded, “No,” when asked if he’d been briefed about the incident.

Donald Trump escorted off stage by Secret Service during rally after loud noises ring out in crowd

Donald Trump has been escorted off stage by the Secret Service during his rally after loud noises rang out in the crowd.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.