The Latest: US Supreme Court to rule on birthright citizenship

The U.S. Supreme Court will issue decisions on the final six cases left on its docket for the summer, including those that are emergency appeals relating to U.S. President Donald Trump’s agenda.

Cases on the court’s emergency docket are handled swiftly, and decisions often come without explanations of the justices’ reasoning.

Decisions released today will be related to appeals on birthright citizenship, an online age verification law in Texas, the Education Department’s firing of nearly 1,400 workers and DOGE-related government job cuts.

Here’s the latest:

The justices will take the bench at 10 a.m.

Once they’re seated, they’ll get right to the opinions.

The opinions are announced in reverse order of seniority so that the junior justices go first. The birthright citizenship case will likely be announced last by Chief Justice John Roberts.

