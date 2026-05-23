Law enforcement authorities are responding to reports of shots fired near White House

WASHINGTON — Law enforcement authorities are responding to shots that were fired near the White House grounds, FBI Director Kash Patel said.

Journalists working there Saturday reported hearing a series of gunshots and were told to seek shelter inside the press briefing room, where U.S. Secret Service officers prevented them from leaving.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries. On X, Secret Service said it was “aware of reports of shots fired near 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW” — one block from the White House — and was “working to corroborate the information with personnel on the ground.”

In a social media post, FBI Director Kash Patel said officers were responding to shots fired and said he would “update the public as we’re able.”

President Donald Trump was inside the White House at the time.

The Metropolitan Police Department did not immediately respond to requests for information.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.