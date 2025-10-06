Maine's moderate US House member will face a Democratic primary challenge during reelection fight

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine's state auditor and former secretary of state said Monday he will challenge four-term Democratic Rep. Jared Golden in a primary in advance of one of the most closely watched congressional races in the upcoming midterms.

Golden is a moderate Democrat who represents Maine's 2nd Congressional District, one of the country's most politically diverse districts. Golden has remained in office despite representing a district that has shown strong support for President Donald Trump in the last three presidential elections.

Matt Dunlap, who is in his second stint as state auditor, said Golden has been too accommodating to Trump, and he'll fight more aggressively for the state's interests.

“Golden has repeatedly sided with Trump, even when it means that health care costs will skyrocket for thousands of Mainers," Dunlap said in a statement.

The winner of the primary is likely to face Republican former Maine Gov. Paul LePage, who is running on the GOP ticket in 2026 and began campaigning months ago. LePage served as governor from 2011 to 2019 and unsuccessfully sought that office again in 2022. Much of his support is from the 2nd District, which is a rural district with far more conservative voters than the liberal, coastal 1st District.

Golden described the 2nd District as “fiercely independent” and himself as the right person to represent it.

“It’s one of the most ideologically diverse districts in the country, and deserves someone who represents it as it is. If Matt Dunlap thinks this district will choose him over Paul LePage, he’s got another thing coming,” Golden said in a statement.

The district is likely one of a handful across the country that will determine control of the House of Representatives, where Republicans hold a slight edge. It's a critical hold for Democrats. Golden edged Republican Austin Theriault, who was largely a political unknown, in the 2024 election.

The district is the largest by area east of the Mississippi River and it's home to some of the state's longest standing industries, such as forestry and lobster fishing.

Dunlap's emergence as a candidate is evidence that Golden is more beholden to donors than to residents, said Brent Littlefield, a spokesperson for LePage's campaign.

“Matt Dunlap sees what we see, Jared Golden is hiding. From Aroostook to Oxford and every county in between, Maine people say they never see Jared Golden in their towns or communities," Littlefield said in a statement.

