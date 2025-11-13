Melania Trump launches new 'Fostering the Future' effort to support foster youth with jobs, school

WASHINGTON — First lady Melania Trump is spearheading a new initiative aimed at improving career and education opportunities for children raised in foster care.

Her husband, President Donald Trump, signed an executive order Thursday that creates a “Fostering the Future” program that brings together federal entities, nonprofits, educational institutions and the private sector to develop those opportunities for foster youth.

The order also creates an online hub that would help foster youth connect with key career and educational resources, while increasing access to vouchers and grants to support them in those efforts.

Saying the initiatives in the executive order “gives me tremendous pride,” Melania Trump said the effort is “both empathetic and strategic.”

“I call on leadership from these various organizations, including the private sector, to join my effort,” Melania Trump said from the East Room before an audience that included lawmakers, Cabinet officials and members of the foster-care community.

The first lady added: “Rise above the ease of inaction.”

The broader “Fostering the Future” initiative is an offshoot of the “Be Best” campaign that was her signature issue during Trump’s first term. The initiative began in 2021 and offers scholarships to current and former foster youth. Participating schools include Vanderbilt University, the University of Miami, Villanova University and Oral Roberts University, according to the first lady’s office.

Trump, the president, said he was “delighted” to sign the initiative. He noted that the second lady, Usha Vance, was also very involved in Melania Trump’s effort.

“We’re going to have absolutely incredible results,” the president said.

The federal agencies involved include the Departments of Health and Human Services, Treasury, Housing and Urban Development, as well as the Office of Personnel Management.

