Mississippi voters to decide whether to send longtime Rep. Thompson back to Washington

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi Democrats on Tuesday will decide between longtime U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson and his 34-year-old primary challenger in a race that reflects generational struggle for control of the party.

Thompson, a 78-year-old civil rights leader who chaired the House Jan. 6 Committee and serves as a ranking member on the House Homeland Security Committee, has held his seat for more than three decades. He is running against Evan Turnage, an antitrust lawyer who previously worked for top Democrats in Washington, and Pertis Herman Williams III, who has called for a new era of leadership.

Turnage is part of a wave of young Democrats who are hoping to oust older incumbents and usher in a new era. He has staked his candidacy on a message of economic populism and cast himself as a leader capable of understanding and regulating Big Tech and artificial intelligence.

Turnage faces an uphill battle against Thompson, who has more than $1.5 million in his bank account. Since mid-December, Turnage's campaign has raised just over $200,000 and has a little under $40,000 left to spend.

Posing an additional challenge is Thompson's incumbency advantage.

Marvin King, an associate professor of political science at the University of Mississippi, said Thompson's 17 terms in Congress have made him an institution in a state where voters tend to reelect incumbents.

“He's basically been there like half of people's lives on average,” King said. “No other challenger has effectively shown why Bennie Thompson should be dethroned."

Thompson has faced a few meaningful challengers from both the right and left, but none of his races have been considered close, King said.

The two are vying for control of Mississippi’s 2nd Congressional District. The district stretches from the central part of the state west to the Mississippi River and is a majority Black Democratic stronghold in a state led mainly by Republicans.

Given the district's demographic makeup, whoever wins the Democratic primary on Tuesday will likely succeed in November's general election.

On the Republican side, Ron Eller, a military veteran and physician assistant, is running against Kevin Wilson, an oilman and county supervisor. Thompson previously defeated Eller in 2024, winning with 62% of the vote.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.