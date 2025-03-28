Noem ends her first visit to Latin America in Mexico to discuss crime and migration

MEXICO CITY — (AP) — U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is visiting Mexico on Friday to cap off a tour to three Latin American nations to discuss immigration, crime and deportation.

Noem's first visit to the region comes as the region gains increasing importance to the Trump administration as it attempts to scale up deportation efforts and warn against migration north. As Noem visited El Salvador and Colombia, Secretary of State Marco Rubio visited Guyana to meet with a number of Caribbean leaders.

Noem was slated to meet with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and other top Mexican officials. Sheinbaum's government has been working to offset tariffs lodged by the Trump administration, which economic forecasters say could thrust the Mexican economy into a recession.

In exchange for delaying sanctions in past months, the Mexican government sent 10,000 troops to the U.S.-Mexico border and reported sharp crackdowns on drug labs. It also sent 29 top cartel figures long sought by the American government to the U.S. to face justice.

Despite 25% tariffs on auto parts announced by U.S. President Donald Trump earlier this week, Sheinbaum said the focus of her conversation with Noem would largely be about security and migration, adding that she would emphasize Mexico's sovereignty in the meeting.

“More that informing, we're going to share with her what is being done and also the coordination and collaboration that has been established with the United States,” Sheinbaum said in her morning press briefing. “It is going to be a cordial meeting on coordination.”

While other leaders have taken a more confrontational approach with Trump and imposed reciprocal tariffs, Sheinbaum has walked a fine line with the Republican U.S. president, and the government has taken a collaborative approach to offset the economic blow. On Wednesday, Sheinbaum said Mexico would seek “preferential treatment” to Trump's auto tariffs.

Sheinbaum's managing of the relationship with Trump has been met by soaring approval in Mexico.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.