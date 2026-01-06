Rep. Doug LaMalfa of California dies, reducing GOP's narrow control of the House to 218-213

WASHINGTON — Republican Doug LaMalfa, a seven-term U.S. Representative from California, has died, GOP officials said Tuesday. He was 65.

His death, confirmed by Majority Whip Tom Emmer and National Republican Congressional Committee Chairman Richard Hudson, reduces the Republicans’ already narrow control of the House to 218 seats to Democrats’ 213.

Details surrounding LaMalfa’s death were unclear.

LaMalfa was a former state lawmaker and rice farmer. He was first elected to Congress in 2012.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.