Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa confirms she will not run for reelection in 2026

DES MOINES, Iowa — (AP) — U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst said Tuesday that she will not seek reelection next year, confirming in a video post on social media that she will retire after months of speculation about her plans.

Ernst's departure opens up a Senate seat in the state known for its long-serving incumbents. Ernst was first elected in 2014 to the open seat previously held by Tom Harkin, a Democrat who served for 30 years. Republican Chuck Grassley, Iowa’s senior U.S. senator, was first elected to the Senate in 1980.

Her announcement Tuesday followed reports last week that she was expected to announce her retirement in September. In a video, Ernst cited her aging and growing family as a reason for opting out of a reelection bid.

“This was no easy decision,” Ernst said. “I never imagined this farm girl would have the opportunity to serve as a lieutenant colonel and then a United States senator.”

It is another unexpected retirement for Senate Republicans as they work to maintain their majority in the chamber, with Ernst joining Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina, who turned down a reelection bid after clashing with President Donald Trump.

It also could have ripple effects down the ballot if third-term Rep. Ashley Hinson from the Cedar Rapids area in eastern Iowa jumps into the race, as is widely expected. Hinson's decision could also complicate House Republicans' efforts to keep control as Democrats look for opportunities to flip seats in once-competitive Iowa, where two of Iowa's four congressional districts have been among the country's most competitive in recent elections.

Immediately after Ernst's announcement, Hinson thanked the senator for her service and previewed her entry into the race, saying Trump needs a “fighter in the Senate who will always have his back."

“I’ve stood shoulder to shoulder with the President to pass this America First agenda in the House and I would be his strongest ally in the Senate," Hinson said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Hinson said she would have an announcement soon.

Two Republicans — former state Sen. Jim Carlin and veteran Joshua Smith — had already entered the primary to challenge Ernst.

Several Democrats are seeking the party’s nomination for the seat, including state Sen. Zach Wahls; state Rep. Josh Turek; Jackie Norris, chair of the Des Moines School Board; and Nathan Sage, a former chamber of commerce president.

Ernst, Iowa's first woman elected to Congress, is an Iraq War combat veteran and retired from the Army National Guard as a lieutenant colonel. She served for several years in Senate GOP leadership and was considered a vice presidential contender for Trump’s first White House run.

But Ernst has faced pressure from all sides in the last year. She took heat after signaling a hesitance to support one of President Donald Trump's Cabinet picks. She's also been one of the faces of Democrats' campaign against the sprawling tax and spending package after she made a retort about Medicaid cuts at a town hall.

