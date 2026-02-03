States scramble to gerrymander US House districts after Trump sought edge in midterm elections

With the midterm election approaching, Republicans and Democrats in some states are scrambling for an advantage by redrawing their U.S. House districts to make it easier for their candidates to win.

The unconventional mid-decade redistricting contest began last summer when President Donald Trump urged Republicans in Texas to redraw the state's congressional districts for political gain. Democrats countered with their own gerrymandering in California. More states soon followed.

The redistricting battle has now shifted to the Democratic-led states of Maryland and Virginia, with Republican-led Florida set to undertake it this spring. Ongoing court challenges also could affect the boundaries of congressional voting districts in New York, Louisiana and elsewhere.

Trump hoped redistricting could help House Republicans hold on to their slim majority in the face of political headwinds that typically lead the party in power to lose seats during midterm elections. But Republicans, so far, have only a slight edge in the redistricting battle, and it's unclear whether that will make any difference in determining control of Congress in the November election.

Here's a look at states that have adopted or considered new House districts, including their deadlines for candidates to file for office:

Texas

Current map: 13 Democrats, 25 Republicans

New map: Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed a revised House map into law on Aug. 29 that could help Republicans win five additional seats.

Challenges: The U.S. Supreme Court on Dec. 4 cleared the way for the new districts to be used in this year's elections. It put on hold a lower-court ruling that blocked the new map because it was "racially gerrymandered."

Candidate deadline: Closed Dec. 8

California

Current map: 43 Democrats, nine Republicans

New map: Voters on Nov. 4 approved revised House districts drawn by the Democratic-led Legislature that could help Democrats win five additional seats.

Challenges: A federal court panel rejected Republican arguments that the new California districts impermissibly favor Hispanic voters, but Republicans — backed by the Department of Justice — have appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Candidate deadline: March 6

Missouri

Current map: two Democrats, six Republicans

New map: Republican Gov. Mike Kehoe signed a revised House map into law Sept. 28 that could help Republicans win an additional seat.

Challenges: Opponents submitted petition signatures Dec. 9 to try to force a statewide referendum on the map, which would occur in a November election. Several lawsuits also challenge the legality of the new districts.

Candidate deadline: March 31

North Carolina

Current map: four Democrats, 10 Republicans

New map: The Republican-led General Assembly gave final approval Oct. 22 to revised districts that could help Republicans win an additional seat.

Challenges: A federal court panel on Nov. 26 denied a request to block the revised districts from being used in the midterm elections.

Candidate deadline: Closed Dec. 19

Ohio

Current map: five Democrats, 10 Republicans

New map: A bipartisan panel composed primarily of Republicans voted Oct. 31 to approve revised House districts that improve Republicans' chances of winning two additional seats.

Challenges: None. The state constitution required new districts because Republicans approved the prior map without Democratic support.

Candidate deadline: Feb. 4

Utah

Current map: no Democrats, four Republicans

New map: A judge on Nov. 11 imposed revised House districts that could help Democrats win a seat.

Challenges: Republicans are challenging the judicial map selection, which followed the court's ruling that lawmakers had circumvented anti-gerrymandering standards passed by voters.

Candidate deadline: A bill passed by the Legislature changed the deadline from Jan. 8 to March 13.

Virginia

Current map: six Democrats, five Republicans

Proposed map: No revised districts proposed yet. The Democratic-led General Assembly proposed a constitutional amendment on Jan. 16, allowing mid-decade redistricting if also approved by statewide voters.

Challenges: A state judge ruled Jan. 27 that the constitutional amendment is invalid because lawmakers violated their own rules while passing it. Democrats are appealing that ruling.

Candidate deadline: April 2

Maryland

Current map: seven Democrats, one Republican

Proposed map: The state House on Feb. 2 passed a redistricting plan backed by Democratic Gov. Wes Moore that could help Democrats win an additional seat.

Challenges: The Democratic Senate president has said his chamber won’t move forward with redistricting because of concerns it could backfire against Democrats.

Candidate deadline: Feb. 24

New York

Current map: 19 Democrats, seven Republicans

Proposed map: No revised districts proposed yet. A judge on Jan. 21 ordered a state commission to draw new boundaries for the only congressional district in New York City represented by a Republican, ruling it unconstitutionally dilutes the votes of Black and Hispanic residents.

Challenges: Republicans have appealed the court ruling.

Candidate deadline: April 2

Florida

Current map: eight Democrats, 20 Republicans

Proposed map: No revised districts proposed yet. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis says he will call a special legislative session in April on congressional redistricting.

Challenges: The state constitution says districts cannot be drawn with intent to favor or disfavor a political party or incumbent.

Candidate deadline: April 24

Louisiana

Current map: two Democrats, four Republicans

Proposed map: No revised districts proposed yet. Republican Gov. Jeff Landry signed legislation in October to delay the state's primary election from April 18 to May 16. That could give lawmakers extra time to redraw House districts if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the current districts.

Challenges: The Supreme Court heard arguments in October, but has not yet announced a decision.

Candidate deadline: Feb. 13

Indiana

Current map: two Democrats, seven Republicans

Proposed map: A redistricting plan would have improved Republicans' chances of winning two additional seats.

Challenges: The proposed map passed the House on Dec. 5, but the state Senate rejected it in a bipartisan vote on Dec. 11.

Candidate deadline: Feb. 6

Illinois

Current map: 14 Democrats, three Republicans

Proposed map: The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee in October proposed a map that would improve Democrats’ chances of winning an additional seat.

Challenges: The Democratic-led General Assembly has not taken up redistricting, citing concerns about the effect on representation for Black residents.

Candidate deadline: Closed Nov. 3

Kansas

Current map: one Democrat, three Republicans

Proposed map: No revised districts proposed yet. Some Republicans have pushed for redistricting.

Challenges: Republican lawmakers dropped a petition drive for a special session on congressional redistricting in November. A House leader said in January that the plan still lacks enough support.

Candidate deadline: June 1

Colorado

Current map: four Democrats, four Republicans

Proposed map: No revised districts proposed yet. Several Democratic state officials have expressed support for a constitutional amendment to allow mid-decade redistricting.

Challenges: An amendment would need to go on a statewide ballot before new districts could be implemented.

Candidate deadline: March 17

Washington

Current map: eight Democrats, two Republicans

Proposed map: No revised districts proposed yet. Democratic lawmakers have proposed a constitutional amendment that would allow mid-decade redistricting.

Challenges: Democrats don’t hold the two-thirds majority needed in both legislative chambers to refer a proposed amendment to the ballot, meaning it is unlikely to be approved before the November election.

Candidate deadline: May 8

Nebraska

Current map: no Democrats, three Republicans

Proposed map: No revised districts proposed yet. Republican Gov. Jim Pillen has expressed support for mid-decade redistricting to try to shore up a competitive district.

Challenges: Some Republican lawmakers remain reluctant to undertake mid-decade redistricting.

Candidate deadline: March 1

Wisconsin

Current map: two Democrats, six Republicans

Proposed map: No revised districts proposed yet. Two lawsuits assert that congressional districts must be redrawn because they unconstitutionally favor Republicans.

Challenges: One case is not scheduled for trial until 2027, and it's unclear whether the other case can be resolved before the midterm election.

Candidate deadline: June 1

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.