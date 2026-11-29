DENVER — When he first ran for Congress in 2024, Colorado Republican Jeff Hurd was so devoid of the social media-optimized razzle-dazzle that characterizes much of modern politics that one local liberal commentator wrote that the lawyer was as interesting as a bread sandwich.

Now, amid the wreckage of the GOP's performance in the recent midterm election, Hurd is the last Republican standing in Colorado's 10-member congressional delegation and one of the few national success stories for his party.

The 3rd Congressional District has been reliably conservative and covers roughly half the state, stretching across Rocky Mountain and high desert communities to the border with Utah. It's also the only U.S. House district that President Donald Trump won by less than 10 percentage points two years ago where a Republican House member was reelected on Nov. 3.

Hurd and his supporters have embraced the “bread sandwich” line and after his win by 2 percentage points see it as a possible road map for reeling Republicans.

Democrats have secured at least 259 seats in the House, the largest majority since 1990, and won seven of Colorado's eight seats in the chamber.

Hurd survived by focusing relentlessly on local issues. He pushed back against Trump on issues such as tariffs and the president's scrapping of projects, in retaliation for Colorado's liberal lean, that would have benefited Hurd's district. It was enough for Trump to briefly rescind his endorsement of Hurd and support a primary challenger before changing his mind and once more backing Hurd.

Though Hurd also sided with Democrats in trying to reverse healthcare cuts in Trump's big tax bill, which the congressman voted for, he has focused on staying out of national partisan disputes.

“I do think there is the need to seriously self-reflect as a party,” Hurd said in an interview, adding that he hopes his reelection prods the party to refocus on old-fashioned conservative values such as limited government. He also noted that he sold all his individual stocks before entering Congress and urged a greater focus on promoting clean government.

“Here's somebody that's low drama, he works hard, and he's effective and he's not part of our self-dealing machine,” is how Hurd described voters' perception of him.

Hurd is part of an exclusive club of GOP victors

Trump won Hurd's district by 9.7 percentage points in 2024, so a Republican incumbent hanging on to a congressional seat there would not be a remarkable achievement in a normal election.

But this midterm was no normal election. So thorough was the Republicans' drubbing that Hurd's performance stands out, along with a few other GOP House members representing districts that Trump won two years ago by about 10 percentage points.

Nick LaLota, a congressman from New York's Long Island who occasionally broke with Trump, won in a district that voted for Trump by 10.2 points. Michael Baumgartner, who represents a mostly rural district in eastern Washington state and who also was a sharp critic of Trump's tariffs, held on in what is now the third-least Trump-leaning seat. His district voted for the president by 10.8 percentage points in 2024.

Hurd, 47, initially studied to be a priest before switching to the law. He became a lawyer in the western Colorado city of Grand Junction and a member of the conservative Federalist Society. He entered Congress by first mounting a challenge to Rep. Lauren Boebert in the 2024 Republican primary.

Boebert, a frequent social media user and partisan warrior, then moved to a far more conservative district in eastern Colorado, where she easily won the party's primary and 2024 general election while leaving her previous district in Hurd's hands. This year Boebert lost her far more conservative seat while Hurd hung on.

Hurd "took a principled, practical approach rather than just showing off on social media,” said Cody Davis, a Mesa County commissioner and Republican.

Worked with Democrats and kept his focus on local issues

Hurd also had a record of working well with Colorado Democrats.

He partnered with the state's two Democratic U.S. senators to get a bill passed compensating local landowners injured by a 2015 spill of wastewater from the Gold King mine. He worked on Colorado public lands preservation and water issues, helped pass legislation that bolstered federal wetlands conservation and, just recently, a bill aiding tribal efforts to restore buffalo.

The state's Democrats united behind Hurd's challenger, former Aspen City Council member Dwayne Romero, but after Election Day some of them tipped their hats to Hurd.

“Although I was personally pulling for Romero, it is good to see that standing up on principle can have positive electoral benefits,” said Craig Hughes, a prominent Democratic strategist.

Hurd led the state's delegation in pushing back against Trump's veto of a bipartisan bill to finish a conduit from the Arkansas River to rural southeastern Colorado farms and communities in his district. The president's veto, which also was condemned by Boebert, was widely seen as retaliation against Colorado for imprisoning a Trump supporter and former county clerk who had echoed his 2020 election conspiracy theories. The clerk, Tina Peters, eventually had her sentence commuted by Democratic Gov. Jared Polis.

Hurd also clashed with Trump over tariffs, which were ruinous to his district's farmers and to a steel mill that anchors one of the largest cities he represents. Yet he never was openly antagonistic toward the Republican president, instead supporting most of his party's priorities in Congress. He limited himself to weighing in on issues of local importance.

“When I agree with the president, I say so," Hurd said. "And when I disagree, I'm not afraid to stand up.”

A ‘serious person’ who pays attention to his district

Hurd demurred when asked if his was the best approach for his party going forward.

His diagnosis of the midterm results for Republicans was that the party needs to focus more on conservative principles and good government. Hurd said many in the GOP are still reeling after losing both the House and Senate and seeing Democrats claim strong majorities in both chambers.

He hopes for the opportunity for more bipartisan work in the upcoming Congress but does not know whether that will materialize.

Ian Billick is a political independent who is mayor of the ski town of Crested Butte, a heavily Democratic community. He backed Hurd's reelection and worked with the congressman on a number of conservation issues.

“There's a lot where I disagree with the representative,” Billick said, noting that Hurd voted for Trump's tax and spending cut bill and supports more oil and gas development than Billick is comfortable with. “But for me, the priority is people with integrity who are thoughtful and pay attention to their communities.”

Dick Wadhams, a veteran Republican strategist in Colorado, noted that the western part of the state has long rejected partisan labels even as it leaned to the right politically. Democrats have successfully represented it, as have low-key Republicans who, like Hurd, focus mainly on serving the community.

But Wadhams, a longtime critic of his party's turn under Trump, sees a greater lesson in Hurd's survival. He described Hurd as “a serious person who has serious policy chops, and that's why he was running.”

“Overall,” Wadhams said, “we've just got to reassert that kind of elected official.”

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